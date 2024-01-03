No need to worry, says Kapurthala DC

Phagwara: Urging people not to panic, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Tuesday said there was no need to worry about fuel supply in the district as the administration was keeping a close vigil on the situation. He said the supply of fuel would be ensured and people should not indulge in panic buying. The DC sent instructions to sales officers of Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum to ensure 1,500 litres of diesel and 500 litres of petrol at each petrol pump of their respective companies as “reserve” for essential services. He said the district administration would offer every kind of support to the companies in facilitating the supply to the fuel stations. The DC warned that any kind of hoarding by petrol pumps or any person would not be tolerated.
