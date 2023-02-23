Support Ukraine

Apropos of ‘Biden’s Kyiv visit’; the proposition that the strategic visit by US President Joe Biden to Kyiv will not ultimately lead to peace may not be correct if lessons from the history of World War II are any guide. It was the complaisant attitude of the British and French in letting Hitler invade Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland that led to the World War. The US President has made an exemplary move at considerable personal and global risk to consolidate western and European support to Kyiv by visiting it. The only way forward is to provide material and military capability to Ukraine to reconstruct, resist, contain and counterattack Russian ingress.

Lt Col GS Bedi (retd), Mohali

Chinese heft

Reference to the article ‘Which way China will swing’; after World War II, it is the first time that the world is witnessing a war which can redefine the destiny of humanity in a catastrophic manner. The big game-changer is none other than China. India's dare-devil jump into the oil deal with Russia and its silent acknowledgement by the US equally worries China. Biden’s visit to Kyiv and its further ramifications will soon finalise the destiny of not only Ukraine, but also the whole of Europe and America as well.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Address mental health

Reference to the editorial ‘Suicides by students’; a child’s mental health should be given utmost importance. Parents, teachers and peers need to assure the students that their well-being matters the most. Mentally healthy children are more likely to have a positive quality of life and are likely to function well at home, in school, and in their communities.

Yamini, Chandigarh

Crush mining mafia

Refer to ‘Crush mining mafia’; the gruesome murder of Gurcharan Singh shows that like previous regimes, the AAP government too is helpless in containing the powerful mining mafia. The brazenness with which the murder has been committed shows the lack of fear of law in the minds of wrongdoers. Ironically, the government couldn’t eliminate the mining mafia, but the mafia has been eliminating law-abiding citizens with impunity. Unless the obnoxious nexus between the mafia, corrupt politicians and officials is broken, the business of illegal mining will continue. If the AAP government has some respect for the word it gave to the people, it must crush the mafia with a heavy hand to inspire public confidence.

CS Mann, Una

Handle with care

Refer to ‘Fishing in troubled waters’ (Nous Indica); there was no need to put forth new agriculture Bills. The entire exercise did not yield any desirable result other than lowering the dignity of an elected government. Since the beginning of the agitation, its control has been passing on to the hands of separatist forces and they succeeded to converge it on a secessionist platform. Initially, it was an agenda of the Congress, but they deferred it keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter. The state and Central governments are somewhere responsible for arousing the feeling of discontent and activating the radical masses. Remedy lies in the welfare of the poor and needy. The moderate element among the Sikhs needs cooperation, encouragement and empowerment.

Nirmal Kumar, Panchkula

Kudos to Javed Akhtar

Refer to ‘26/11 plotters roaming free: Javed in Lahore’ ; speaking at a function organised in the memory of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, noted poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar said the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks were still roaming freely in Pakistan. He added that though many Pakistani artistes have been warmly welcomed in India, Pakistan had never held a show to honour Lata Mangeshkar. His comments drew loud cheers and applause from the audience. Kudos to Akhtar for calling a spade a spade and showing the mirror to Pakistan. It is a pity that there are some people in India who doubt his loyalty and integrity.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Instrument of change

The political uproar that The Kashmir Files and BBC documentary India: The Modi Question have caused proves, beyond doubt, that this type of filmmaking has inherent power and capability of influencing society to the extent of bringing social and ideological change. More so, it holds a pretty fine mixture of all major art forms — visual, theatrical, musical and literary. Its relevance becomes more pronounced in our country because of the sad fact that we have a large population of uneducated people who till now have largely been influenced through hackneyed religious myths and beliefs.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]