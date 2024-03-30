Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala for Salaam Bombay Foundation in London

To help the Salaam Bombay foundation, actress Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event, Hope Gala, in London. She raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the event. Alia said in a statement, “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I’ve always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality. The actress added, “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”
Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others. The evening saw performances by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur, Usha Jey, the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. It also saw a conversation between Alia and comedian Rohan Joshi.
Attendees were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel. Alia added, “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I’ve long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...