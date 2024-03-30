Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala for Salaam Bombay Foundation in London

IANS

To help the Salaam Bombay foundation, actress Alia Bhatt hosted her first charity event, Hope Gala, in London. She raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the event. Alia said in a statement, “I’m happy to have played a small part in helping these children reshape their narratives. Furthermore, holding the Hope Gala at such a prestigious venue is a genuine privilege, as I’ve always been a fan of Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional hospitality. The actress added, “Today marks just the beginning of our efforts and with the support of our generous contributors, I’m confident we’ll make significant strides in empowering future generations.”

Along with Alia, the guests included actress-model Poppy Delevingne, director Gurinder Chadha, Natasha Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, among many others. The evening saw performances by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur, Usha Jey, the innovator behind Hybrid Bharatham, and the Yehudi Menuhin School Quartet. It also saw a conversation between Alia and comedian Rohan Joshi.

Attendees were treated to a culinary experience inspired by the best of Indian and British cuisines, created by Michelin-star chefs Vineet Bhatia and Jason Atherton, as well as dishes from Chef Francisco Hernandez, Executive Chef at the hotel. Alia added, “Hosting my inaugural charity gala in collaboration with the Salaam Bombay Foundation and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has been an incredible experience. I’ve long admired Padmini Sekhsaria’s unwavering dedication to uplifting at-risk youth in India’s slums, offering them hope and opportunity.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Alia Bhatt #England #London