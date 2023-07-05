SRK injured, operated

—IANS

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Jawaan, recently got injured in the US and had to undergo a minor surgery. The actor was shooting for an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, California, where he sustained an injury to his nose.

SRK was rushed to the hospital where his team was informed. After the surgery, the Pathaan actor was spotted with a bandage on his nose. SRK is currently in Mumbai back at his home and recovering.

This is not SRK’s first brush with an injury. The actor, who is known to be extremely passionate about his work, has suffered many injuries in the past and has required surgical assistance, including the ones for his back, knee, ribs and even the arm.

Shah Rukh Khan also shot for the promotional song of his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders wearing a sling in his arm.

Meanwhile, the trailer of SRK’s Jawaan will be attached to Tom Cruise’s MI 7, and will give a glimpse of the global megastar in the film. The actor will appear in a never-before-seen avatar and this also marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker Atlee.