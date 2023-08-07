Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari ahead of Gadar 2 release

ANI

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who are gearing up for Gadar 2, went to the Attari Wagah border ahead of the release of their film on Saturday. Ameesha wore a blue suit, while Sunny wore a yellow kurta and matched it with an olive green turban.

The co-actors also performed Bhangra after the Beating Retreat ceremony. During this, Udit Narayan was seen singing the song.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

