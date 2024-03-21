Why Honey Bunny!

IANS

The upcoming streaming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu, will be the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series Citadel. It has been helmed by Raj and DK. The annual Prime Video event which took place in Mumbai revealed upcoming Prime Video Original movies and the series Citadel: Honey Bunny is one of them. At the event, the directors of the series Raj & DK spoke about the unique name of the show.

“We try to do something new each time, we like to challenge ourselves with every project. This time we went to drama, action, and intense love story territory for the first time and we wanted a contrast title, something that still represents a quirk from us. So we thought of Honey Bunny, it is a term of endearment and at the same time, the characters are also called Honey and Bunny,” they said.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by D2R Films, and directed by Raj & DK, the series will soon drop on Prime Video.

