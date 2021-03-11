Advisory on dengue, malaria prevention

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

Civil Surgeon SP Singh issued an advisory to the general public for the prevention of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. The season of dengue and malaria outbreak has begun and all should take preventive measures in this regard, he said.

He said that as per the instructions of the Health Department, standing water should be drained out from coolers, pots, refrigerator trays etc once a week to avoid breeding of mosquitoes.