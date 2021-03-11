Aradhya’s 5-wicket haul rocks N’shahr

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 1

Aradhya Shukla’s (5/18) helped hosts Ludhiana restrict Nawanshahr to a small total of 45 runs in the first innings on the first day of the match in the Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament being played at GRD Global Education Institute on Hambran Road here on Wednesday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they could not cope up with the accurate and fiery spell of bowling by right-arm medium fast bowler, Aradhya Shukla. Their innings folded at 45 runs in 26 overs.

Shukla, a student of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, sent down six overs, two of which were maidens and captured five wickets after giving away only 18 runs. Other successful bowlers were Karanjot Singh Mangat (3/7), Vivek Gaur (1/9) and Anmolpreet Singh (1/11).

Aradhya had taken 16 wickets in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Championship held recently in which Ludhiana emerged title winners.

Ludhiana declared their first innings at 183/5 after 47 overs, taking a decisive 138 runs lead. The highlight of their innings was an unbeaten 111 runs by opener, Saksham Vij. He faced 140 balls, hit 15 fours and one six while Himanshu Prajapati contributed 36 runs and Bharat Madhok made 21 runs.