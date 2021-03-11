Covid: 3 found infected in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 27
Three fresh cases of Covid were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district on Friday. A total of 1,09,938 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have died so far.
