Educational institutions to reopen today

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 6

The state government allowed educational institutions to open from tomorrow while following all Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The schools will be opened from tomorrow for students of Classes VI onwards as per the latest orders issued today. While government schools are expected to adhere to the orders with immediate effect, private schools may take a call in days to come.

As per the orders issued, universities, colleges (including medical and nursing colleges), schools (VI standard onwards), polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres, libraries, etc, will be allowed to open from tomorrow for physical classes while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The institutions concerned may advise all students of age groups more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination while attending physical classes. Besides, students will have the option to attend online classes.

Gurjinder Kaur, a schoolteacher, said physical classes were the need of the hour as studies were suffering, especially of those students who were studying in higher classes.

“Syllabus is yet to be covered and not all students studying in government schools have access to online classes. Now, at least students can come to schools to attend classes and ask their queries. We welcome the decision of the government to reopen schools,” she said.

Dr Devinder Singh Chinna, a principal, said now focus would be on vaccination of students belonging to age group of 15 to 18 years.

“It is our duty to encourage students to get themselves vaccinated effectively,” Dr Chinna said.