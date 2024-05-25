Expect gradual rise in mercury over next five days

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

The heatwave continues as the maximum temperature recorded by Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, stood at 41.6°C, while the minimum temperature recorded was 30.4°C. Consequently, an orange alert has been issued.

According to the Meteorological Centre, dry weather conditions are most likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next four-five days. A gradual rise in the maximum temperature by about 2-3° C is likely over the next four days. This will lead to continuation of the heatwave over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between May 24 and 28.

Heat stroke is a serious and potentially fatal condition caused by the body overheating, typically due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or strenuous physical activity in the heat.

According to Dr Rajesh Mahajan, HoD and Professor of Medicine, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, “It is important to recognise the symptoms and take immediate action to prevent severe health consequences. Symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of 104°F or higher, altered mental state or behavior such as confusion, agitation and slurred speech, hot and dry skin or excessive sweating, nausea, vomiting, rapid pulse, headache, dizziness and fainting. Recognising these signs early and taking prompt action can save lives.”

Dr Vandana Midha, Professor of Medicine, said there is an increase in cases of heat exhaustion and thus, it is suggested to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water but avoiding caffeinated and drinks high in sugar content.

Dr Midha emphasised those on fluid restricted diet due to certain health conditions should always consult a doctor. It is also recommended to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes to help the body stay cool also limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, between 10 am and 4 pm, can significantly reduce the risk of heat stroke.

“Heat stroke is a life-threatening emergency. We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions during the hot months to stay safe and healthy,” added Dr Midha.

