High drama at Ludhiana Civil Surgeon's office as employees protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

High drama was witnessed at the Civil Surgeon’s office after its staff went on a protest. The employees who reached the office in the morning started a protest and raised slogans against officials.

They said 12 employees were issued notices yesterday for reaching office late but higher officials themselves reach the office late. They protested for around two hours.

“Yesterday notices were issued to employees for reaching late. The notice mentioned that the checking was done at 9:30 am and they were found absent. It also mentioned about not releasing the salary in case of latecomers. Today, when we reached the office on time at 8:30 am, we did not get the register to mark our attendance as it was kept in the Assistant Civil Surgeon’s office and he was not there. Either the officials should also reach the office in time or the register should be kept at a common place,” said one of the employees.

They said rules should be same for everyone. Why these were only applicable to the staff and not to the officials.

However, the protest was ended after Civil Surgeon SP Singh intervened in the matter.

He said: “The issue of employees has been solved. While speaking about officials reaching late, he said sometimes they go to the field directly or attend meeting through videoconferencing before coming to the office due to which they reach the workplace late.” —