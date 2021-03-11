PEDA to run biogas plant at full capacity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

CEO of Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the PEDA’s bio-gas plant at Haibowal on Hambran Road, Ludhiana. A meeting between the officials of PEDA, MC, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) was also held there today.

Aggarwal said the discussion was held that the bio-gas plant at Haibowal would be run at its full capacity of 225 MT per day. They also discussed that after lifting the dung from the doorstep of dairies, it would be transported to the biogas plant.

Aggarwal said a decision has been taken in the meeting that the officials of PEDA, the MC and the PWSSB would hold a meeting with the dairy complex association concerned for making the required arrangements to transport the dung from the dairies to PEDA’s bio-gas plant so that nobody dumps dung in Buddha Nullah or MC’s sewerage system. The team also visited Tajpur Road where PEDA will set up a new biogas plant.