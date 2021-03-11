Residents protest liquor vend

Ludhiana, August 13
Residents of Daulat Avenue and Champa Street near Police Lines on Hambran Road, Ludhiana, staged a protest against the opening of a liquor vend near their houses.
A resident of Daulat Avenue, Gagan Jain, said, “We have been fighting against the opening of liquor vend, along with a tavern next to our lane, by writing applications to the Commissioner of Excise and Taxation Department, and to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. All efforts have gone in vain despite there being two prominent temples and three schools along with a well-established college near the liquor store.”
Another resident said, “We are forced to stage a protest as no one listened to our concerns. We have gathered outside the liquor vend to awaken the authorities concerned about the issue. We have also brought the matter to the notice of MLA Madan Lal Bagga. We want the state government to prevent the opening of any liquor vend in our area.”
Notably, the people in some other areas had earlier also staged protests against opening of liquor vends. Questions are being raised over the role of department concerned for granting permissions to open such liquor vends despite opposition by the residents.
