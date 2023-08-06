Residents suffer as no relief from overflowing sewers

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 5

Residents in Grewal Colony, New Preet Vihar, and neighbouring areas of Ward No. 4 are forced to suffer as they grapple with significant problems caused by overflowing sewers and occasional contaminated water supply. The unpleasant odour emanating from the adjacent Municipal Corporation’s sewerage disposal facility is also a reason for worry for residents and traders along Satsang Bhawan Road in the ward.

The residents of Grewal Colony on Noorwala Road said the installation of unnecessary interlocking tiles led to the lowering of street levels, resulting in the accumulation of overflowing sewage in the area. They have experienced instances where sewer water overflowed into their houses but the MC authorities turned a blind eye to the problem. Some residents have now announced that they would boycott the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections if these issues were not promptly resolved.

A group of women residents, including Renu and Savita, of Grewal Colony said they had been continuously voicing their distress over lack of action by the corporation regarding overflowing sewers on their street. The situation had become so pathetic that some residents had to build a small protective wall inside their homes to stop sewage from entering them. They said the problem had exacerbated during the rainy season and the residents were receiving drinking water supply mixed with sewage. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation address the issues at the earliest.

What residents say We are forced to suffer a lot due to overflowing sewers outside our house for a long time. The situation has become so unbearable that we had to construct a protective wall inside our house to prevent sewage from entering it. The MC must resolve the issue at the earliest. —Kamaljeet Kaur, Resident of Grewal Colony We demand from the authorities to ensure safe drinking water supply and resolution of overflowing sewers at the earliest. Moreover, the level of streets should be corrected to avoid waterlogging. —Karan Sharma, Resident of Ward 4

A similar situation was faced by residents of New Preet Vihar, who have been suffering due to overflowing sewers for months. They sought a permanent solution to the issue.

A resident of nearby locality, Narinder Singh, said the civic body excavated the bitumen-based roads to install interlocking tiles, leading to lowering of the road level and accumulation of rainwater outside the houses.

Meanwhile, Satsang Bhawan Road, riddled with potholes, has also been causing distress due to the foul smell emanating from the nearby corporation’s sewerage disposal. A trader said: “The foul smell from the sewerage disposal is troubling us. It’s so unbearable that we find it difficult to stay in our shops.”

Residents also raised concerns about dairies located near residential areas. Some of them complained that waste from the dairies was being dumped at open sites, creating problems for them. The presence of dairy waste also contributed to mosquito infestations and insanitary conditions.

Additionally, some vacant plots in various parts of the ward are turning into garbage dumping sites. Furthermore, residents demanded that stray cattle should be shifted to safe shelters or gaushalas from roads.

Several devp works carried out: Bawa

Former councillor Sukhdev Bawa of the Congress, who had won the MC elections from Ward 4 in 2018, claimed that development works, worth crores of rupees, had been carried out in the ward during his term. “These include the recarpeting of roads, installation of interlocking tiles and the establishment of five new tubewells. Furthermore, three parks were developed and open gyms were installed,” he said.