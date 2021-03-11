Restaurant, bar owners get breather

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 21

Restaurant and bar owners got a breather today when they were allowed to serve their customers till 12 midnight till May 1. A few days ago, due to increased snatching and other crime incidents, the police had directed all restaurants and bars not to serve after 10 pm.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, AAP MLA from Ludhiana West, was approached by around 100 restaurant and bar owners today to convince the Commissioner of Police that it was not viable to close the eateries and bars at 10 pm.

“Along with the owners of eateries and bars, I met the Commissioner of Police today and requested him to extend the closing timing of eateries as it will hit their businesses. The police can increase nakas and night patrolling during late hours and restaurant and bar owners can put additional staff outside their establishments and install CCTV cameras as necessary steps to curb crime incidents. I am thankful to the Commissioner of Police who gave a patient hearing and realised issues faced by the hospitality industry and extended the timing til 12 am, he said.

One of the restaurant owners said businesses were badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic and if business timings were further reduced, we would not be able to make up for the losses.