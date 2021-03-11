Smuggler held with 2.60 kg of opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

The CIA wing of the local police today nabbed a smuggler and recovered 2.60 kg of opium from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Ranjit Kumar of Jharkhand. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

Inspector Beant Juneja, CIA in-charge, said acting on a tip-off, a naka was set up at the T-point near the vegetable market. Ranjit was stopped for checking and a search of his belongings yielded the opium.

Juneja said the smuggler used to bring opium from some big smugglers of Jharkhand and supply it to his clients in Ludhiana.

“We are trying to contact our counterparts in Jharkhand about his previous criminal record and the properties he has made with the illegal money earned from the smuggling,” added Juneja.