Two rob man of cash, motorcycle at gunpoint

Ludhiana, April 23

The Sadar Khanna police registered a case against two unidentified miscreants who looted cash and a motorcycle from a man near Manji Sahib gurdwara in Khanna on Sunday.

The complainant, Akshay Kumar, of the Tibba road area told the police that on Sunday night, he was going to Khanna from Ludhiana on his motorcycle. When he reached near the Jain temple on the Barmalipur bridge, two motorcycle-borne persons dressed as Nihangs stopped him on the way.

Before he could ask them anything, they pointed a gun at him and took away his motorcycle and Rs 2,000 in cash. Later, he informed the Khanna police, following which they reached the scene, Akshay stated.

Investigating officer in the case assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pargat Singh said CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the suspects and they would be arrested soon.

