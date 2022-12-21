Poll code violation: Non-bailable warrant issued against actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada

Bareilly (UP), December 21
A special court in Rampur has issued an arrest warrant against former parliamentarian Jaya Prada in two cases related to violation of model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
“The MP/MLA court has fixed January 9 for the next hearing in the case and issued NBW on Tuesday following the continued absence of Jaya Prada from hearing in the case,” Government advocate Amarnath Tiwari said.
The actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada is accused of violating the model code of conduct during the General Elections in 2019. Two FIRs were lodged against the former MP in different police stations of the district on April 18 and 19, Tiwari informed.
Jaya Prada is a former Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur who joined the BJP before 2019 general elections. She lost to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the 2019 polls. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet
The government will again hold a meeting next week to monito...
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...
All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears
There is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wa...
Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
The govt appoints 11-member executive body -- five office be...