Time to form 'iron govt' in UP, says Mayawati

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

In a last-ditch effort to swing votes in favour of her party, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday appealed to people of Uttar Pradesh on the eve of the seventh and final round of Assembly elections to elect an iron government of BSP in the state.

In a tweet, Mayawati said poor and victims of unemployment and neglected sections of society should utilise their votes to change their destiny and that of the state. “...for this it is imperative to form iron government of BSP,” Mayawati said.

In another tweet, she said poll promises of BSP’s opponents have proved to be false. She urged voters to be cautious while casting their vote.

Without taking the name of the BJP, she took a jibe at it saying contrary to the promise of “achhe din”, people’s existential problems had deteriorated.

In a series of posts, she further said BSP’s opponents were employing underhand methods to influence voters who would not forget the spiraling prices, politics of communalism and hatred, unemployment and the menace of stray cattle - a definite poke on the BJP government that had strengthened the regulation on cattle slaughter.

The stage is set for the final phase of elections in the state tomorrow. As many as nine districts encompassing 54 Assembly constituencies located in eastern UP will go to polls tomorrow.

They include the seats in Varanasi parliamentary constituency which is represented by PM Narendra Modi and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Samajwadi Party head Akhikesh Yadav.

