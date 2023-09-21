Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 20

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur today expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She said, “This is a historical moment for India as the Bill has been tabled in Parliament by the Modi-led government. The Bill is a great step towards empowering women and fostering gender equality at the highest level. I thank the PM for his visionary leadership in bringing the Bill.”

“With the passing of the Bill, 33% seats will be reserved for women in the Lok Sabha as well as in the state Assemblies. Currently, there are 82 women MPs in the Lok Sabha. After the Bill is passed, the number will go up to 181. Even though the previous government tried to bring a similar legislation, they failed to do so due to lack of political conviction. I am confident that our government will get this Bill passed in both Houses soon,” she added.

