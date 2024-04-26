11 members of organised crime gang arrested: Punjab DGP

PTI

Chandigarh, April 26

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a joint operation with Central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies & J&K Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang operated by Charanjit Singh @ Raju Shooter," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Friday.

Yadav said the gang, in September 2023, was involved in a failed attempt to loot a bank in Dhotian village in Tarn Taran during which a police officer was critically wounded in firing by the accused.

"On April 16, 2024 associates of Raju shooter had orchestrated his escape from Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran where he was admitted for treatment," the DGP said in his post.

He further said that the arrested accused were involved in organised criminal activities such as attempt to murder, robbery and drug smuggling.

Recovery of four weapons -- three pistols and a double barrel gun -- and 26 live cartridges was made from the arrested gang members, the X post added.

