Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab travel agent

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 21

Even after 14 days of registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Human Smuggling Act, the police have yet not arrested prime accused Resham Singh.

The accused had allegedly sent a woman to Dubai on September 16. After a couple of days, the victim told her family over the phone that she was sold in Oman where she was being reportedly raped and subjected to harassment. She was sent to Dubai by a Tarn Taran-based travel agency on the pretext of providing her a job as a domestic help.

Along with Resham, the Muktsar police had booked Kamaljeet Kaur, who worked at the travel agency. She was arrested a day after the case was registred.

Kabarwala SHO Balwant Singh said, “Resham is on the run and raids are being conducted at his possible hideouts to nab him. Resham’s arrest will lead us to the owner of the travel agency.”

The victim’s family urged the government for her safe return. The husband of the victim said his wife reached Sharjah on September 16. A day later, she informed him that she had been sold and raped repeatedly, he said.

She planned to go to Dubai to support the family financially, said the husband, adding that their three children had stopped going to school due to trauma.

The family alleged the police did not lodge a complaint and they were forced to make a compromise allegedly under the influence of two local politicians.

Later, the husband of the victim approached the legal cell of the AAP and then a case was registered on October 7.

#tarn taran