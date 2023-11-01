1984 riots: Minorities panel writes to states, seeks details of relief to victims

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 31

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has written to Chief Ministers of 10 states, seeking information on what relief has been provided to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and how many cops have been punished for their role in it.

Chairman of the NCM Iqbal Singh Lalpura told The Tribune that most states had not provided enough or adequate compensation. Though a number of relief packages were announced by various governments, there were several instances where the relief measures announced had not reached the families.

Taking cognisance of the representations received by the commission, the matter was taken up with Chief Ministers of Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Haryana, HP, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and the LG of J&K.

The NCM has sought a list of cases registered, number of persons involved, status of the kin of victims and details of the property damaged. It has also asked for compensation given to the victims’ kin and when was it awarded. The NCM wants a list of the affected families for whom jobs were announced, those who were excluded from the same and the reasons thereof.

The NCM added that there were allegations that police officials were also involved in the riots and sought details on action taken in this regard.

