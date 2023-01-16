Before resuming yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul visits temple

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 15

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed this afternoon from Lyallpur Khalsa College here.

Interacts with hockey players At Khalsa College, Rahul interacted with hockey players. He also had a session with entrepreneurs and CEOs of startups in healthcare and artificial intelligence

The CEOs requested Rahul to raise issues such as job creation and skill building in the Lok Sabha Warring pushed aside For the second time, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was pushed while he was walking behind Rahul Gandhi. A similar incident had happened with him on Thursday, too, when he was pushed by the security personnel. He was seen reacting against those who had pushed him aside on Sunday.

The yatra was suspended for a day after the sudden demise of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The Goraya-Phagwara part of the yatra, which was to be covered on Saturday, was skipped as it was restarted from Jalandhar. Ahead of the yatra, Rahul, along with senior party leaders, paid a visit to Sri Devi Talab Mandir where he was presented a garland of flowers and ‘mata ki chunni’. The priests applied vermilion on his forehead.

Just at the start, party leaders, including Rahul, ex-CM Charanjit Channi, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, MP Deepender Hooda, LoP Partap Bajwa and former minister Vijay Inder Singla, stood with folded hands to pay silent tributes to the MP. Shabad kirtan audios were played on speakers moving ahead of the yatra.

One of the main highlights of the yatra was the joining of Balkaur Singh, slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father. He was received by Rahul with a warm hug near the starting point. Flower petals were showered on his joining. Some supporters of Moosewala also offered Rahul the singer’s portrait with words “Justice for Moosewala” written beneath. Rahul interacted with Balkaur Singh while walking and holding his hand for some distance.

Another highlight of the yatra was the participation of Rahul’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra. He covered almost the entire stretch through the city walking a little ahead of Rahul in a half-sleeve T-shirt like him.

Olympians, including Col Balbir Singh, also met him and talked to him for a while. Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi and agriculture expert Devinder Sharma also joined Rahul. AICC national media coordinator Jairam Ramesh and Yogender Yadav of Swaraj India walked with the advance teams of the yatra.

The yatra passed through BSF Chowk, Ladowali Road, Alaska Chowk, Madan Flour Mill Chowk, Railway Station, Domoria Bridge, Kishanpura Chowk, Doaba Chowk, KMV College road, Pathankot Chowk and culminated at Hemkund Public School at Raipur Rasoolpur village. The night camp was set up at Beas Pind near Adampur. The yatra is set to start from Kala Bakra village on Bhogpur road tomorrow and will reach Tanda in the evening.