Choose between dictatorship or progress: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 23

“There are two roads you can take this time, one goes to dictatorship, another to progress,” CM Bhagwant Mann said this while addressing a roadshow in Jalandhar today.

Notably, while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is out on interim bail, the AAP continues to waive its signature posters from the time when Kejriwal was in jail which bears a jailed Kejriwal with slogan “zulm da jawab vote”. Addressing the people of Goraya during the roadshow in support of AAP candidate Pawan Tinu on Thursday, the CM took pointed digs at the Centre. Amidst the row over the VB case against managing editor of Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder S Hamdard, the CM while targeting opposition at Nakodar said, “We will jail leaders as well. Already, many are sitting in jails.”

Addressing the roadshow at Goraya, the CM said, “After eight days, your vote will decide the direction that the state will take. One road leads to dictatorship, arrogance and danger to democracy and Constitution. The other leads to development and upliftment of the poor. Our party’s button is on the fourth number but we have to come first.”

The CM addressed multiple roadshows in Jalandhar a day before the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city. He addressed road shows through busy markets at Goraya, Nakodar, Jalandhar Cantt and Adampur.

Ahead of the PM’s rally, the AAP and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, both held roadshows in Jalandhar today.

He added, “AAP is winning in Delhi and also in Kurukshtera and Gujarat. Centre is not getting Modi Sarkar, it is getting ‘thodi’ (your) sarkar. If our government comes to power, no one will be able to stop funds to Punjab.”

Repeating claims over negligible electricity bills, the CM said, “If I can make electricity bills zero, can’t you make Akali-Congress zero?”

Speaking at Nakodar, Mann claimed, “There hasn’t been a penny worth of allegation against me in two years.”

