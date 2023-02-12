Gangster remanded in 10-day police custody

Moga, February 11
The Moga police today brought gangster Sukhpreet Buddha on production warrant from the jail. The Moga JMIC sent him to 10 days in police custody. Buddha, a native of Kussa village, had been acting as the self-styled head of the Davinder Bambiha gang after Bambiha’s death in 2016.
He is named in more than 20 criminal cases, including murder and extortion. He had fled the country in 2018 but after Interpol’s red corner notice, he was arrested in Armeniaand was deported to India in 2019.
He was brought to Moga in connection with a criminal case registered against him and two others — Neeraj Sharma and Rakesh Kumar Mangla — under Sections 387, 506 and 34 of the IPC at Moga City-II police station in the year 2021.
He was accused of issuing threats to Sahil Kumar Jindal, a local youth, and asking him to stop his business of flour mill from a particular location in the Moga city. Sahil reported about it to the police after which the case was registered against them.
