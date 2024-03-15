Jalandhar: Lone AAP MP Sushil Rinku retained

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 14

The announcement of the name of the lone Lok Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party - Sushil Rinku (48) - from Jalandhar has put to rest all speculations that he could be shifted from his present seat to Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat.

Rinku became MP from Jalandhar in May last year when he had defeated Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, whose demise had necessitated the bypoll. He had defeated her by 58,691 votes.

Rinku had started his career as MC councillor in Jalandhar on Congress ticket. He and his wife Sunita Rinku remained councillors for four consecutive terms. In 2017, he got elected as Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat but lost to AAP in 2022. He made a big political comeback last year by joining AAP and winning the Jalandhar parliamentary seat.

Recontesting from Jalandhar may not be easy for Rinku as no major project has come up to AAP’s credit in the past two years. The party had promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar but no grant has been announced.

