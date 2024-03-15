Jalandhar: Lone AAP MP Sushil Rinku retained

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 14
The announcement of the name of the lone Lok Sabha MP of Aam Aadmi Party - Sushil Rinku (48) - from Jalandhar has put to rest all speculations that he could be shifted from his present seat to Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat.
Rinku became MP from Jalandhar in May last year when he had defeated Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, whose demise had necessitated the bypoll. He had defeated her by 58,691 votes.
Rinku had started his career as MC councillor in Jalandhar on Congress ticket. He and his wife Sunita Rinku remained councillors for four consecutive terms. In 2017, he got elected as Congress MLA from Jalandhar West seat but lost to AAP in 2022. He made a big political comeback last year by joining AAP and winning the Jalandhar parliamentary seat.
Recontesting from Jalandhar may not be easy for Rinku as no major project has come up to AAP’s credit in the past two years. The party had promised to set up a sports university in Jalandhar but no grant has been announced.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...