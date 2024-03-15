Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh AAP’s best bet for Patiala seat

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 14

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh as Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala.

An eye- speciality and former assistant professor, Dr Balbir Singh had lost the first Assembly election in 2017 from former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, but Dr Balbir came back strongly and won the Assembly election in 2022 from Patiala Rural constituency by a whopping margin of over 50,000 votes and all his opponents lost their security deposit.

The party had decided to field him in 2014 Lok Sabha elections but changed its decision at the last moment and fielded social activist Dr Dharamvir Gandhi who defeated then Congress MP Preneet Kaur.

However, many other contenders including AAP leader Dalbir Singh UK, former journalist and APP leader Baltej Pannu and PRTC chairperson Ranjodh Singh Hadana were also in fray, but Dr Balbir managed to become the first choice of the party.

There were many others who had put-up hoarding across the city projecting themselves has potential contenders.

Sources in the party said that beside enjoying close proximity to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Dr Balbir also turned out to be best bet for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The party had conducted a survey in constituency in search of probable in terms of their chances to win before throwing its hat in the ring.

Sources said that Dr Balbir’s candidature for Lok Sabha polls has come on the expected lines.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha