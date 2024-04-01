Peddler’s properties worth Rs 6.91 cr attached

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 31

As a part of efforts to combat the drug menace in the region, Malerkotla police expedited process for attachment of movable and immovable properties of five drug peddlers booked in two separate cases under NDPS Act during last year. Total value of the properties evaluated for the attachment by competent authorities at Delhi is estimated to be more than Rs 6.91 crore, out of which Rs 4.083 crore has been attached. As many as 11 more cases have also been shortlisted for attachment of properties worth crores.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that cops supervised by the SP (I) Vaibhav Sehgal and DSP Gurdev Singh had got moveable and immovable properties belonging to Akashdeep Singla and Yogesh Bansal of Sangrur district seized after receiving approval of competent authorities at Delhi. Total cost of the attached properties allegedly raised with the drug money was estimated to be Rs 4.0837 crore. The SSP further added that modalities for attachment of properties of three accused in another case and worth Rs 2.83 crore had almost been completed.

#drug menace #Malerkotla