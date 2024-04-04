 Protect Punjab from Delhi-based parties, says Akali Dal chief : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  Protect Punjab from Delhi-based parties, says Akali Dal chief

Protect Punjab from Delhi-based parties, says Akali Dal chief

Protect Punjab from Delhi-based parties, says Akali Dal chief

SAD workers take part in ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

PATIALA, April 3

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal today appealed to Punjabis to support SAD to save Punjab from the onslaught of outsiders, asserting that Delhi-based parties did not want to win hearts, but subjugate Punjab.

‘Shun them’

Both Congress and AAP have used the resources of Punjab for their national goals. They have failed to carry out any development. They have persecuted the youth, who are asking for jobs. The time has come to rid the state of all such parties. Sukhbir Badal, SAD chief

He asserted that SAD believed in ‘sarbat da bhala’ and always practised what it preached. During his visit to Sanaur and Ghanaur constituencies as part of ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, he appealed to Punjabis to strengthen the regional party to save Punjab.

“On the one side is your own party which has always taken the poor, kisan, mazdoor and traders along on the path to progress, on the other are the centrist forces which want to weaken Punjab and take over its resources,” he said.

“The Congress and AAP have looted you. Both have used the resources of Punjab for their national goals. They have failed to carry out any development or even establish one big infrastructure project. They have persecuted the youth, who are asking for jobs. The time has come to rid the state of all such parties,” he said.

Senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, NK Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Sheikhupur accompanied the SAD president on today’s leg of the yatra.

The SAD president also questioned the slogan of ‘badlav’ which had been propounded by both Congress and AAP. He said Punjabis should introspect on what change had occurred in the state during the last seven years except for the collapse of its economy and denial of social welfare benefits to the poor. He also questioned the hypocrisy of both Congress and AAP, saying “while both parties have formed an alliance at the national level, they are doing a drama of opposing each other in Punjab”. He said Punjabis would teach a befitting lesson to both the parties.

