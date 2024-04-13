Malerkotla: ‘Samajhdar Begum’ to nudge electors to vote

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 12

Arriving immediately after Eid Ul Fitr, SVEEP mascot for erstwhile state of Nawabs ‘Samajhdar Begum’ will encourage unregistered eligible residents to register as voters, use right to vote without coercion, allurement and discrimination or pressure of any kind, besides responding to election related queries while she stays among the residents till the conclusion of election process, claimed the administration after formally releasing the amulet on Friday.

Mascot launched The mascot — Samajhdar Begum — will illustrate concepts behind model polling stations, pink polling stations, PwD polling stations and the youth managed polling stations, besides explaining the utility of various mobile applications launched by the Election Commission. “Though we have already approached almost all target groups to increase the registration and vote percentage, now ‘Samajhdar Begum’ will reach out to educational institutes, IELTS centres, coaching centres, industrial units, brick kilns and labour colonies to spread awareness on the subject,” the DC said.

“This time we vote for sure,” appeals Samajhdar Begum, maintaining that she would try to prove a good helpful friend and guide for female voters too, whose concern is extremely valuable for the health of democracy.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said the administration had launched the voter awareness mascot with intent to educate masses about causes and consequences of showing unconcern towards the process of electioneering in a democratic country.

“The novel idea of ‘Samajhdar Begum ‘ was conceived during Ramadan month concluding with Eid, from the erstwhile state of Malerkotla that is known across the world for its harmonious and vibrant culture besides being blessed by the tenth Guru of Sikhs Guru Gobind Singh,” said Deputy Commissioner Pallavi maintaining that the mascot would remain with the residents of Malerkotla district till conclusion of election process in month of June.

Elaborating on the subject, the Deputy Commissioner said the administration was poised to improve the poll percentage in the district to achieve and cross the national goal of ‘Is baar 70 paar’. “Though we have already approached almost all target groups to increase the registration and vote percentage, now ‘Samajhdar Begum’ will reach out to educational institutes, IELTS centres, coaching centres, industrial units, brick kilns and labour colonies to spread awareness on the subject,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Samajhdar Begum will also illustrate concepts behind model polling stations, pink polling stations, PwD polling stations and the youth managed polling stations, besides explaining the utility of various mobile applications launched by the Election Commission.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla