Sanaur to become industrial hub soon: MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 5

Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is focused on industrial development, providing quality education and bringing respite to residents from long-standing water woes at the earliest. The AAP candidate defeated SAD leader Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra by a margin of 49,122 votes in the recent Assembly elections.

Pathanmajra said the constituency was neglected by previous ‘outsider’ MLAs. “This is the first time that a resident of Sanaur has become a legislator. Before this, it was represented by leaders from Ghanaur and Rajpura due to which it remained neglected,” he said.

The former SAD leader has been in politics since the 1990s. He also contested the Sanaur seat as an Independent in 2017. He said: “Work is in full swing to bring industrial units to Sanaur. I have held meetings with members of the Patiala Industrial Association. A few industrialists have already paid visits to the area. Bhunerheri, Devigarh and Balbera will be declared industrial zones, all of which will bring employment to the region.”

He said he was also working to bring respite from the overflowing Tangri tributary. “We have already prepared and sent proposals to the state government for cleaning of Tangri tributary so that its water does not overflow into villages. The process to acquire land for the project will also commence soon. I have already met the Chief Minister over the matter,” he said, adding: “Party politics affected Sanaur in the past. But we are working on all its problems.” He stressed deliberations were on to provide education to students for free in Sanaur.