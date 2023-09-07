We know how to win poll alone: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann evasive on tie-up with Congress

Tribune News Service

“It’s hypothetical yet.” This was the instant response of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on whether the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will forge an alliance with the main Opposition Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Hinting against the possible truck between the two main rival parties in the state in the wake of the INDIA bloc alliance at the national level in which both the AAP and Congress are together, Mann said the AAP had formed its maiden government in Punjab after the people of the state had given it an unprecedented mandate in the 2022 Assembly poll.

Favouring to go it alone, Mann said the AAP had got a historic mandate of 92 seats of the total 117 in Punjab, formed government thrice in Delhi, garnered 13 per cent votes in Gujarat and became the youngest national party in the country. “All this was achieved by contesting the elections on our own,” he asserted, while adding, “We know fully well how to contest and win elections, form and run the governments alone.”

“We are working day and night to serve the public as per the promises made before the elections and have, so far, done a remarkable job in the fields of electricity, health, education, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, infrastructure development and employment generation, following which we are getting massive public support,” the CM asserted, while stating that the decision on contesting the next parliamentary elections would be taken according to the situation prevailing at that time.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan today said that there would be no alliance of AAP and Congress and AAP would contest all 13 seats in the state. “The decision of not having an alliance with the Congress has been taken by the state unit of AAP under the leadership of CM Mann. The Congress would want to have the alliance, but AAP does not want it. They (Congress) fared miserably in the Jalandhar bypoll and they see their political resuscitation in this alliance,” she said.

Just two days ago, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had given a statement that the two parties — now part of the INDIA alliance — would be contesting the polls together and a decision of alliance had been taken at the national level. Sources in the party have told The Tribune that the repeated assertions by top Congress leaders, opposing any alliance with their party in Punjab, was conveyed to the party high command in Delhi.

AAP sources say that there has been a breakdown in talks as Congress wants both parties to contest on seven seats each (13 in Punjab and one in Chandigarh), while AAP is willing to offer them only five seats.

AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said,“In Punjab, we will contest elections independently.”

