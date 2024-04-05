Website launched for poll info in Malerkotla

Mahesh sharma

Malerkotla, April 4

Residents and voters of the Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments of the Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, feel privileged as the Malerkotla administration has designed and developed a website, https://boothraabta.com, under the supervision of District Election Commissioner-cum-DC Pallavi.

The website was formally launched on Wednesday by a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar during a meeting attended by all DCs, CPs and SSPs of the state at Chandigarh.

The ECI and CEO Punjab had appreciated DC Pallavi for taking the unique initiative to provide information regarding elections, including the details about the nearest police stations, government hospitals, ambulance services, contact details of Block Level Officers, school principals, building incharge and provisions for PwD (persons with disability), on the website.

Appreciating the efforts made by the personnel at her office, DC Pallavi said the development of the website necessitated persistent and coordinated efforts of many hands and brains to transform the original architectural design of SDM Malerkotla Aparna MB to a universally-usable internet facility.

“Though our endeavour has already been reimbursed with appreciation by the ECI, we will feel more delighted with the maximum participation of voters in our district,” said DC Pallavi.

