Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrates Mother’s Day

Mothers are God’s best gift to mankind and whatever we do for them is never enough. Tiny tots of nursery celebrated Mother’s Day ‘Mosaic of Love’ with great fervour and expressed gratitude to their mothers. The show began with the action song wherein the little munchkins expressed their love for the mothers. The heart-touching performance moved everyone. Dry flower arrangement was also oraganised wherein the mothers showcased their creativity. The event culminated with the kids crowning their mothers for the endless love, care and sacrifice.

#Mohali