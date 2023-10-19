The Century School, Gharaunda

The students who shared their birthday month with Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri celebrated their birthday on the birth anniversary of the great leaders. Four of the tiny tots disguised themselves as the great heroes. Three students recited poems dedicated to them. Principal Dr Karuna Arora added more significant facts about the life of Gandhi as well as Shastri to their knowledge. Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal wished all students and blessed them with a bright future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi