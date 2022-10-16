'Khel gaye papa': Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious reel with father on 'fixing marriage without his consent' goes viral

Chandigarh, October 16
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan never misses an opportunity to entertain his fans on social media.
The Indian southpaw’s latest reel featuring his father has gone viral and left netizens in splits.
In the video shared on Instagram, the duo can be seen enacting on a dubbed conversation. Shikhar asks his father in Hindi that how he could fix his marriage without taking his consent. His father’s reply tickled the funny bones of users.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
‘Khel gaye papa’, the batsman captioned the video.
The video received an array of reactions.
Shikhar Dhawan and the Men in Blue had recently let their hair down by jiving to hit Punjabi number ‘Bolo tara ra ra…’ after wrapping up the ODI series against South Africa (2-1) with an emphatic win in Delhi.
