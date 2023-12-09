Biden’s son charged with evading taxes

Los Angeles, December 8

The Department of Justice on Thursday filed new criminal charges against US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes while spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle.

Hunter Biden, 53, was hit with three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses, according to an indictment filed in US District Court, Central District of California. He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. The Justice Department said its investigation into Biden is ongoing. "The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019," the indictment read.

It added that he had instead spent huge sums "on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature". — Reuters

