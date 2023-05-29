Pakistan ruling coalition rejects Imran Khan's talks offer

Islamabad, May 28
Pakistan’s ruling coalition has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for dialogue, saying that talks were held with politicians, not terrorists, a media report said on Sunday.
The government also stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was now himself seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The development came as Khan constituted a seven-member team to hold talks with the government for developing consensus on a date for general elections amid a massive crackdown on his party.
The crackdown launched after May 9 protests have thrown PTI into deep crisis with dozens of party leaders jumping ship every day.
