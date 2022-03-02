Pakistan stays on sidelines as UN debates Ukraine crisis: report

The 193-member UN General Assembly convened the rare and unprecedented emergency special session on Russia's aggression against Ukraine on Monday

Pakistan stays on sidelines as UN debates Ukraine crisis: report

Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex in Kyiv. PTI photo

PTI

Islamabad, March 2

Pakistan allowed its turn to pass as the UN General Assembly continued to debate a resolution demanding immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The 193-member UN General Assembly convened the rare and unprecedented emergency special session on Russia's aggression against Ukraine on Monday after the 15-nation Security Council voted on Sunday on a resolution to refer the crisis to the most representative body of the world organisation.

The statement noted that Russia launched an unprovoked action against Ukraine that posed no threat to it. "This constitutes a clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations and presents a serious risk to global peace and security," it said.

According to a UN statement, some 100 countries are expected to address the General Assembly, which is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution on Ukraine, tentatively expected on Wednesday. As a UN member, Pakistan can participate in the UNGA debate, which entered its second day on Tuesday, but it has avoided doing so, the Dawn newspaper reported.

 Indications are that Pakistan wants to avoid getting involved in the dispute which places it in an uncomfortable position. Pakistan is a traditional US ally, which once provided Washington a corridor to reach out to China. Pakistan, which is trying not to take sides on this, stayed away from debate on the issue of Ukraine, the report said.

 It said the US State Department urged journalists not to “focus on individual specific countries” when they asked questions about India's abstentions. India had abstained on the resolution, along with China and the UAE, while Russia voted against and 11 Council members in favour.

China is Pakistan's closest ally which supports Islamabad on key issues on various international fora, such as the United Nations and the FATF.Diplomatic observers in Washington claim that China also played a key role in arranging Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Russia last week.

The observers argue that Pakistan is gradually orbiting out of the American influence and getting closer to both China and Russia, a claim Islamabad rejects as incorrect. Pakistan says it wants to maintain close ties with both China and the United States and apparently that is why it does not want to get involved in the Ukrainian dispute, the report said.

Pakistan became conspicuous in the Ukraine crisis as Prime Minister Khan was visiting Moscow when the attack was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press briefing that it was a bilateral visit planned well ahead of the eruption of the conflict. He also said that Islamabad would not take sides and later on he held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart.

 While a UNSC resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have been legally binding and General Assembly resolutions are not, voting in the 193-member UN body is symbolic of world opinion on the crisis and carries political weight as they represent the will of the entire UN membership.

#russia ukraine crisis #russia ukraine war

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

3
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

4
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

5
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

6
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

7
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

8
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

9
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

10
Punjab

Pakistani authorities set up team to decide on handing over of historic gurdwara to EPTB

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

An airline spokesperson calls the move ‘temporary’, but give...

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts in a fix

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district