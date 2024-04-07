Agriculture experts issue advisory to protect wheat fields from fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

In an advisory for wheat growers to protect the standing crop from fires, the Agriculture Department has asked them to ensure that no fire is lit near fields. The department has asked farmers to ensure that no person smokes a bidi or a cigarette while they are in fields as a single spark was sufficient to spread fire in dry wheat fields.

Agriculture experts said, “It has come to light that sparks produced by agricultural machinery can also cause a fire. As such all efforts must be made to reduce friction in grinding parts of agricultural machinery to prevent fire.”

Experts said, “Applying grease on such parts of the machinery could be of help.” The department has also advised farmers to switch off electricity transformers in agriculture fields as any short circuit could also cause fire. They said farmers had comparatively no need for irrigating their fields and as such transformers supplying power to tube wells could be switched off.

