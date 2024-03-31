Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 169-cr budget

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

A meeting of the executive committee followed by general house was held in Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Gurudwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib to present the budget of schools, colleges and other institutions running under the CKD for financial year 2024-25. The meeting was presided over by CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who said that CKD budget for the year 2024-25 is estimated to be169 crore 83 lakh. He also put light on the performance of last financial year 2023-24.

He commented that as compared to the previous financial year, there has been 21 per cent increase in the total income of Chief Khalsa Diwan this year while in terms of expenses, it is estimated that there will be an increase of 26 per cent this year over the previous year.

He said this increase in expenditure is a very meaningful and positive sign, which is an indicator of setting new benchmarks for growth.

Ajitpal Singh Aneja, CKD finance committee member, while giving detailed information about the budget, said the amount set aside in budget includes Rs 3.50 crore for the construction on new land of Attari CKD School, Rs 5 crore for construction on land purchased for Batala CKD school.

The amount to be used for the purchase of new land for CKD school at Asal Uttar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Sursingh amounts to Rs 5 crore. Along with this, Rs 16 crore has also been kept for the development and expansion of CKD schools. He said that a proposal has also been made for the construction of a swimming pool at schools in Pandori Khajoor, Tarn Taran and Subham Enclave.

Apart from this, it is planned to spend Rs 1 crore for dharam parchar and Rs 1.37 crore for Adarsh schools.

During the meeting, an educational trust for charitable schools to meet the expenses for free books, uniforms and other expenses of the needy students was also started by CKD office-bearers. The trust will initiate work with the starting fund of Rs 10 lakh donated by the CKD office-bearers.

