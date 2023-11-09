Tarn Taran Diary: MLA has no words of praise for most govt officials

AAP MLA from Taran Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal has no word of praise for officials of various government departments though this was not his nature when he himself was in the state health department. The MLA was founder-president of PCMS Specialist Doctors Association, Punjab. He was instrumental in forming the organisational structure of the Association and fought for the rights of specialist medical officers though it proved dear to him as he was victimised too. The MLA has in the past visited different government offices including the 100-bedded district-level Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran. He has seldom praised the performance of many of the departments including the Civil Hospital where he himself worked once during his service in the department. Months back, he visited the office of patwaris in Tarn Taran and the SDM office and found some irregularities. One of the patwaris was found involved in alleged misdeeds but what action was taken is not known though the MLA had said that the guilty must be ‘punished’. The MLA has also visited a number of government schools in the last one year when there was an acute shortage of staff. The MLA assured the school heads of filling the vacant posts of teachers soon and the other staff but nothing has been done so far. The MLA’s recent visit was to the office complex of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in the District Rural Vikas Bhawan where the District Development Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) and other officials were found to be ‘absent’. The comments of the MLA over his visit raised eyebrows of not only the concerned officials but also put the state government and district administration in a spot. The MLA, without any hesitation, expressed his views over the performance of a block officer who was given dual charge. The MLA said that the official was not competent to perform even with charge of a single office. Dr Sohal astonished many by saying that it was not just about dual charge, the official was an ‘addict’ too.

Gurnur wins gold medal in athletics meet

Gurnur Singh, a resident of Jeobala village in Tarn Taran district and a student of St Francis Senior Secondary School, has brought laurels to the town, his school and his parents by winning a gold medal in the recently concluded CISCE National Athletics Meet- 2023 held in Karnataka. He threw the metal ball in shot put to 40 metres to win the gold. On his return to the village, he was accorded a warm welcome by all sections of society. His coach Devinder Singh and his teacher of physical education Labh Singh who were present on the occasion said Gurnur Singh is committed to sports. Gurnur is lucky enough as his mother Harjit Kaur is a teacher in physical education in a government school who brought him up on a balanced diet and taught him all the fundamentals of sports. His father Gursharan Singh is also a teacher and his grand-father and grand-mother have retired from service after serving the education department. Gurnur’s mother Harjit Kaur said that he started taking a keen interest in sports since childhood by going to the village playground. In his message to the youth, Gurnur Singh advised them to avoid fast food and take a balanced diet.

Tiny tots too shine in sports

Navjot Singh, a student of Standard 6 and his classmate Tanakdeep Kaur of Mamta Niketan School, shone in the recently concluded skating competition organised by the Education Department by winning gold and silver medals, respectively. Navjot Singh participated in 500 meter and Tanakdeep Kaur in the 1000 metre competition. As sports is being popularised at the grassroot level in society, even girls are participating with zeal from an early age. — Gurbaxpuri

