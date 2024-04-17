Tarn Taran: Two booked for abducting teenage girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 16

The Chabal police booked two persons on Monday for abducting a teenage girl. The victim is a Class X student of a school in the village. ASI Ram Singh said the girl was abducted from Chabal village on April 13 and a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two suspects on Monday in this regard.

Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Sarai Amanat Khan, and Arsahdeep Singh, a resident of Buraj-195 village, have been nominated as the suspects in the abduction case.

The victim’s mother in her statement to the police stated that the suspects, who abducted her daughter from Chabal village, might physically harm her.

#Tarn Taran