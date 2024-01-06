Two nabbed with pistols

Amritsar, January 5
The Sultanwind police arrested two individuals and seized two pistols and eight live cartridges from their possession here today. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Raju and Deepak Singh alias Deepu. Ranjeet Singh Dhaliwal, SHO, Sultanwind police station, stated that they were apprehended during a checking by the cops. The arrested suspects were found in possession of two .32-bore pistols and eight cartridges. According to police, the apprehended individuals will be presented in court to obtain their remand for questioning and further investigations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister