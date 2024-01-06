Two nabbed with pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The Sultanwind police arrested two individuals and seized two pistols and eight live cartridges from their possession here today. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Raju and Deepak Singh alias Deepu. Ranjeet Singh Dhaliwal, SHO, Sultanwind police station, stated that they were apprehended during a checking by the cops. The arrested suspects were found in possession of two .32-bore pistols and eight cartridges. According to police, the apprehended individuals will be presented in court to obtain their remand for questioning and further investigations.