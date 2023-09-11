Youth killed over suspected affair

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

A group of men allegedly killed a youth in Nizampura village yesterday on suspicion of having an illicit affair with the wife of one of them.

The victim has been identified as Dilsher Singh, alias Shera, a Nizampura resident. He was attacked by the men with sharp-edged weapons on Saturday in the area falling under the limits of the Jandiala police station. The police have identified the suspects as Harjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, all residents of the same village.

Sarpanch Heera Singh — the father of the deceased — alleged that as his son was on his way to a local medical store on Saturday evening, he was waylaid by the suspects, who attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot.

Heera said that Dilsher used to run a medical laboratory in the village. He said Harjeet suspected his son of having an illicit relationship with his wife. Heera added that even though his son and Harjeet had ironed out their differences a few days back, the latter still wanted to exact revenge on Dilsher.

The police have registered a case against Harjeet, Jaspal, Kuldeep and Harpreet in this regard following a complaint by Heera. Sub-Inspector Dharminder Singh said the suspects are still at large, but raids are on to nab them.

Was attacked with sharp weapons