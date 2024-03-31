The Winner’s Mindset

Shane Watson played more than 300 matches for Australia. There came a time when it was becoming hard to get runs. A chance meeting with a racing driver led to Watson discovering mental skills guru Dr Jacques Dallaire and that changed it all. Through this book, he wants to help you unlock your skills.

Yog Interrupted

Yog Interrupted by Jyoti Subramanian. Pages 410. Rs 995

This book is a compilation of Jyoti Subramanian’s reflections on yoga sutras and their application in life. She delves into concepts such as why one practises yoga, role of ego and morality in one’s life, need for a guru, etc. Her earlier book was ‘One Master, One Disciple

