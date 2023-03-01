Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in Air India Group

PTI

Singapore, February 28

Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) deal with Tata Sons will inject a further $267 million into Air India. It will give SIA a 25.1% stake in the Air India Group following its takeover by Tata and merger with Vistara Airlines.

The November 2022 deal between SIA and Tata Sons to further inject $267 million into Air India is one of the key strategic initiatives for future growth mentioned in the quarterly financial report.

SIA said, “The merged entity will be four to five times larger compared to Vistara. The proposed merger will bolster SIA’s presence in India, strengthen its multi-hub strategy, and allow it to continue participating directly in this large and fast-growing aviation market.” The airline further said, “Deeper collaboration with like-minded airlines is an integral part of the SIA Group’s partnerships strategy. This enables SIA and its partners to drive more traffic to their hubs, offer more options to customers, and increase the Group’s global footprint.”