Chandigarh lads defeat Punjab Police in Arjan Singh memorial hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Chandigarh XI lads were off to a winning start by registering a 5-3 victory over Punjab Police during the opening match of 5th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at No. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium.

The Punjab Police team drew the first blood in the 10th minute, as Kanwarjit Singh sounded the wooden plank. However, their joy was cut short by Chandigarh’s Parvinder Singh, who netted the equaliser in the 19th minute. In the very next minute, the Police team were again ahead by a goal as Sehajbir Singh successfully converted a penalty corner.

The city lads retaliated and once again put the scores at par in the 22nd minute. Parvinder was again in thick of action and netted his second for the team. This goal worked as a booster for the local side, as Maninder Singh made it 2-3 in favour of Chandigarh in the 25th minute.

After holding ball possession for a while, Punjab Police lads made a comeback in the 45th minute as Pawandeep Singh netted a brilliant goal. However, Harpanthpreet Singh (48th) and Maninder (60th) pulled two field goals for Chandigarh to ensure fill points from the opening encounter.

The hosts, Indian Air Force (IAF), logged an easy 4-0 win over Sri Lanka Air Force squad. Skipper Sukhdev Singh opened the team’s account in the 23rd minute, while Lovedeep Singh (26th, 34th, 46th) came up with a hattrick to seal an easy win for the side.

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) recorded a comeback 10-4 win over Indian Railways in a high scoring match. The Railways’ team were ahead by two goals as Deepak (9th) and Aditya Singh (18th) scored a goal each. However, the PSB’s Rajinder Singh (19th, 23rd) scored a brace to level the scores. The Railways’ again gained the lead Pratap Lakra (35th) netted one goal, while Aditya (42nd) netted a second goal for his team.

Thereafter, the PSB lads gripped the match and found one goal through Rajinder (43rd) and three goals by Jaskrana Singh (47th, 50th, 59th) to win the match. The team of Railways Coach Factory played a 4-4 draw against Bangladesh Air Force.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey #Punjab Police